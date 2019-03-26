No Evidence, No Problem. Just Wait---Mueller Knows....Not!

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, March 26th, 2019

I  know no one cares how this sounds to non-Democrats, but this is a member of the media looking sad that Democrats would have to resort to actual democracy to win the White House back.Given that “collusion” has turned out to be dry well, to the ordinary viewer it will look a hell of lot like the MSNBCs of the world humped a fake story for two consecutive years in the hopes of overturning election results ahead of time. Trump couldn’t have asked for a juicier campaign issue, and an easier way to argue that “elites” don’t respect the democratic choices of flyover voters. It’s hard to imagine what could look worse.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-features/taibbi-russia-investigation-conclusions-813171/

 

 

 

