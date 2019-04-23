No Green Shoots In The Red Ponzi---Financial Instability/Dollar Squeeze Intensifying

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, April 23rd, 2019

This kind of volatility especially at the shortest maturity suggests limited and temporary capacity for spare liquidity. It is the result of a titanic struggle to maintain control. The PBOC has had better success at term, but perceptions about the shortest maturity heavily color how participants act. If you think there’s a good chance you might need liquidity in a pinch, and this is what you see for overnight funding, it’s a little like volunteering for a game of Russian roulette.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=308210&preview_id=308210&preview_nonce=b18eb10ebd&preview=true

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.