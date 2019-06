Factories have shifted into low gear after a year of record output and big job gains, putting additional pressure on a U.S. economy that already is expected to grow more slowly this year. American consumers and companies are buying fewer cars, trucks and tractors and building fewer houses. That, in turn, is weighing on demand for wheels and steel parts, washing machines and paint.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/factories-throttle-back-pressuring-u-s-economy-11560085201?mod=hp_listb_pos6