No Safe Haven From MaulMageddon: Cracks Are Showing On The Surface Of Even Top Tier Malls

Simon Property Group said during its most recent earnings call that retail bankruptcies “negatively impacted” net operating income in the quarter. It also lowered its 2019 guidance to a range of $6.76 to $6.81 from $7.04 to $7.14 due to a one time cost associated with an early debt repayment.

Taubman Centers, owner of The Mall at Short Hills in New Jersey and Beverly Center in Los Angeles, also lowered its 2019 guidance for same property net operating income growth to a range of 0% to 1%, from 2%. The company's COO blamed the lowering partially on the bankruptcy of Forever 21.

