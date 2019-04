China’s Passenger Car Association reported last week that retail sales of various vehicles totaled 1.78 million units in March 2019. The total was 12% less than the number of automobiles sold in March 2018. For decades, there was just one way for China’s car market: up. Once the trend abruptly reversed 10 months ago, the free fall in the world’s largest market has shown no signs of easing.

https://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=306184&preview_id=306184&preview_nonce=214ea5db57&preview=true