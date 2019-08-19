No, Wall Street Boys & Girls, The Red Ponzi Is Not Reforming Interest Rates Or "Stimulating" Another Global Rebound

As usual, the mainstream media sees it as a quasi-stimulus maneuver. Is there anything the PBOC does that the Western media won’t characterize as stimulus? I swear, there was an episode in early 2016 when former Governor Zhou Xiaochuan sneezed at a press conference and someone in the financial press wrote about its positive effects on credit (though I am being equally guilty of sensationalizing it here in recalling the story).

