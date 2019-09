Blame the yuan. As we've argued in the past, China was a hot investment destination in the past partly because of a stable currency. That safety net has been removed. Relatively attractive yields on Chinese bonds are no use if dollar-based investors expect one-way depreciation that will eat into gains. Overseas money managers will be right to be wary.

https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2019-09-10/china-scrapping-qfii-quotas-hints-at-desperation-for-money