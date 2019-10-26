Notwithstanding Draghi's $3 Trillion Stimulus----Europe Keeps Sliding Toward Recession

The situation, to put it mildly, has gone from bad to worse. Even when the numbers tick up, they do so by the smallest margin. Mainstream reports, of course, still blow them way out of proportion because of even more extraordinary extraordinarily supportive monetary policy. But recent data should warn instead of making that same mistake, the same one everyone’s been making since the very beginning of 2018.

