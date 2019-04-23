Now Comes RussiaGate Act 2: Deep State/Dem Circular Firing Squad

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, April 23rd, 2019

Unfortunately for the nation, the RussiaGate fiasco is only half over. There is just too much documented official turpitude on the public record for the authorities to answer for and the institutional damage runs too deep. Act One, the Mueller investigation, was a 22-month circle-jerk of prosecutorial misconduct and media malfeasance. Act Two will be the circular firing squad of former officials assassinating each other’s character to desperately avoid prosecution.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://kunstler.com/clusterfuck-nation/ominous-tendings-in-the-nervous-here-and-now/

 

 

 

 

