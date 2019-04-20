Now Comes The Post-Tariff Hangover---Trucking Orders, Miles Hit The Skids

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, April 20th, 2019

Reuters spoke with dozens of drivers, regional operators, and industry officials across the U.S. to assess the performance of the U.S. trucking sector. What they discovered was an industry that slumped in late 2018, with accelerating deterioration into April. Reuters noted that the decline in freight rates and hauling is not an indication of an immient recession, but as we have explained earlier this week, it's a tariff hangover that currently plagues the U.S. economy

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-04-18/tariff-hangover-trucking-slump-hits-orders-miles-decline-latest-fears-downturn

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.