Now Comes The Post-Tariff Hangover---Trucking Orders, Miles Hit The Skids

Reuters spoke with dozens of drivers, regional operators, and industry officials across the U.S. to assess the performance of the U.S. trucking sector. What they discovered was an industry that slumped in late 2018, with accelerating deterioration into April. Reuters noted that the decline in freight rates and hauling is not an indication of an immient recession, but as we have explained earlier this week, it's a tariff hangover that currently plagues the U.S. economy

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-04-18/tariff-hangover-trucking-slump-hits-orders-miles-decline-latest-fears-downturn