Insane and Ill-Advised: Trump’s Impending War with Iran, Part 1

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, September 16th, 2019

It’s an inconvenient truth: the president of the United States has no coherent foreign policy. Period. At times Donald Trump talks sensibly about pulling out of quagmires in Syria and Afghanistan, while simultaneously ratcheting up threats against America’s favorite (at least since 1979) punching bag — Iran.  He’s also loaded up his administration with the most hawkish of Iranophobes: National Security Adviser John Bolton (ZH: fired since this was written) and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Those two have never seen a problem they couldn’t blame on Iran or a solution that didn’t include regime change.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.fff.org/explore-freedom/article/insane-and-ill-advised-trumps-future-war-with-iran-part-1/

 

