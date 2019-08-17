NYT Editor Admits Built Newsroom Around Russia Collusion Hoax

"We built our newsroom to cover one story, and we did it truly well."

“Did it truly well”??? For two years he misled his readers into believing Trump colluded with Russia, even though there was not a shred of evidence proving Trump colluded with Russia.

For two years, the Times published a load of lies — lie after lie after lie after lie — rumors, innuendo, Maggie Haberman’s neurotic paranoia, and unsourced nonsense to build a collusion unicorn out of fairy dust.

https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2019/08/16/nolte-new-york-times-admits-we-built-our-newsroom-around-russia-collusion-hoax/