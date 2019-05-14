Oh, Puleese! Does Washington Think We Are Stupid Enough To Buy Bolton's Gulf of Tonkin Redux?

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, May 14th, 2019

Just as everyone with half a frontal lobe had expected, the WSJ reported late on Monday that according to an initial U.S. assessment, "Iran was likely behind the attack" on the two Saudi Arabian oil tankers and two other vessels damaged over the weekend near the Strait of Hormuz, a U.S. official said, a finding that, whether confirmed or not, will certainly inflame military tensions in the Gulf and likely result in a global proxy war that drags in the US, China and Russia. Oh, and that would be the Persian Gulf for those wondering, not the Gulf of Tonkin, which is where another famous False Flag naval incident occurred.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-05-13/sabotage-attacks-saudi-tankers-stoke-fears-war-accident

 

 

