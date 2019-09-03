Oh Puleese! The Donald's Not A Kremlin Asset, He Just Rejects Washington's Absurd Russophobia

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019

The US public is being bombarded by stories like the one from Business Insider, full of quotes from FBI and CIA agents calling Trump an "asset", a "puppet" and a "spy" for Russia. And the unsubstantiated claim that the Russian government interfered in the 2016 election is parroted as fact by most media outlets. This new cold war could lead to proxy wars in Venezuela or the Ukraine, and any effort by the president towards peace or diplomacy will be pointed to as evidence that he is a "Russian asset."

 

 

 

 

 

