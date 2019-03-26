OMG! Even Bloomberg Discovers That Central Bank Interest Rate Repression May Retard Growth

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, March 26th, 2019

But an even more direct way that cheap credit could reduce productivity growth is by keeping unproductive companies from going bankrupt. One way that low rates are supposed to juice economic growth is by making it profitable for companies to borrow even when the payoff to borrowing isn’t high. But if rates stay low for years or decades, these companies can just keep on borrowing to stay afloat. They could become so-called zombies -- unproductive companies that keep sucking up resources better used elsewhere.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2019-03-25/low-interest-rates-might-be-what-s-hurting-growth

 

 

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.