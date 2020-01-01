On The Blithering Idiocy Of Subzero Rates: The Destruction Of Money

Negative rates are the destruction of money, an economic aberration based on the mistakes of many central banks and some of their economists who start from a wrong diagnosis: the idea that economic agents do not take more credit or invest more because they choose to save too much and therefore saving must be penalized to stimulate the economy.

Excuse the bluntness, but it is a ludicrous idea.

https://app.hedgeye.com/insights/80137-negative-rates-the-destruction-of-money-sweden-ends-its-experiment