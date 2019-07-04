On The Donald's Fourth Of Me Parade: Military Fetishization Is Nothing New

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, July 4th, 2019

The military hardware parade is taking place at the behest of President Bolton’s social media assistant Donald Trump, and critics have been vocally decrying it as alien and un-American. Pundits like Giridharadas and Steve Silberman have been saying it’s something Russia would do. The Independent said it’s a spectacle you’d see in “authoritarian regimes such as North Korea, Iran and China.”

All of these people are of course being ridiculous. There’s nothing alien or un-American about Trump’s parade at all. Jingoistic fetishization of the military is as American as a deep-fried trademark symbol.

https://consortiumnews.com/2019/07/03/jingoistic-military-fetishization-is-as-american-as-bald-eagle-mcnuggets/

