Justin Raimondo died last week. It was a long-time coming.....And yet, there was Raimondo, plugging away exposing the truth, naming names and showing no fear. Inspiration doesn’t cover it. For close to 20 years, three times a week, wielding the biggest rhetorical stick he could find, he let the Empire have it right where it deserved it most.

Right between the eyes.

https://tomluongo.me/2019/07/03/on-the-importance-of-being-anti-war/

