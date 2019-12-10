On The Razor's Edge In Iran: Jaw-Jaw Or War-War

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, December 10th, 2019

And what, exactly, is the goal of these U.S. sanctions? What is the strategic objective of the pain we are causing — to punish the Iranians or to persuade them to come to the bargaining table? If it is to strangle the Iranian economy and cause riots, then it is working.....Is it to provoke Iran into launching reprisal attacks on U.S., Israeli or Saudi interests that might result in a war that sees Iran’s naval and missile forces smashed as Saddam Hussein’s forces were smashed?

Yet, a new Mideast war — ignited by Trump’s sanctions, which would break his pledge to extricate us from the forever wars of the Middle East, and could cripple the U.S. and world economy — might produce a President Joe Biden or Pete Buttigieg in 2020.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2019/12/patrick-j-buchanan/is-it-jaw-jaw-or-war-war-with-iran/

