Once Upon A Time When America Was A Republic And The Land Of The Free

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, June 1st, 2019

We live in a time when an understanding and an appreciation of what a free society can or should be like is being slowly lost. Or so it seems, often, to a friend of human liberty. Political interventionism and a revived interest in “democratic socialism” dominate public discourse in almost every corner of life.

Calls are constantly being made for government to do more. Remaining areas of personal life are to be invaded by increased government regulation, redistribution, control, command, and constraint. The idea of the independent and self-responsible individual diminishes in the number of its supporters, or so it appears, with every passing day.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.fff.org/explore-freedom/article/the-america-that-was-the-good-and-the-bad/

