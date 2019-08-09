Once Upon A Unicorn: How Uber Lost $5.2 Billion On Just $3/2 Billion Of Revenue

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, August 9th, 2019

Uber’s losses have been legendary for years, ever since they were being leaked to the public while it was still a privately held company. But this takes the cake. Uber reported this evening that it had lost $5.24 billion in the quarter through June 30. The thing is, Uber reported revenues of only $3.2 billion. In other words, its net loss exceeded revenue by $2 billion. That takes some doing.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://wolfstreet.com/2019/08/08/how-can-a-company-lose-5-2-billion-on-3-2-billion-in-revenue-uber-shows-how/

