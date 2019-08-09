Once Upon A Unicorn: How Uber Lost $5.2 Billion On Just $3/2 Billion Of Revenue

Uber’s losses have been legendary for years, ever since they were being leaked to the public while it was still a privately held company. But this takes the cake. Uber reported this evening that it had lost $5.24 billion in the quarter through June 30. The thing is, Uber reported revenues of only $3.2 billion. In other words, its net loss exceeded revenue by $2 billion. That takes some doing.

https://wolfstreet.com/2019/08/08/how-can-a-company-lose-5-2-billion-on-3-2-billion-in-revenue-uber-shows-how/