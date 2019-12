Interesting piece by the FT today that only one-third of Americans feel the benefits of the great bull market. Only 40 percent of the population realizes stocks are up for the year. These are tough numbers for a so-called “populist” president who claims the stock market bull as one of his greatest achievements and much of his base is not participating in the gains.

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/why-stock-bull-big-meh-most-americans