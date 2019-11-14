Ooops! Communist China's "Venture Capitalist" Boom Abruptly Ends

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, November 14th, 2019

China’s venture-capital boom, which spawned some of the world’s most valuable technology companies and dozens of rags-to-riches entrepreneur tales in recent years, has come to an end. A year after an abrupt turn in investor confidence in the growth and profit potential of Chinese tech startups, venture-capital fundraising in the world’s second-largest economy is on pace to touch its lowest level since 2013.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.wsj.com/articles/chinas-venture-capital-boom-is-over-leaving-investors-high-and-dry-11573727756?mod=hp_lead_pos4

