Ooops! Communist China's "Venture Capitalist" Boom Abruptly Ends

China’s venture-capital boom, which spawned some of the world’s most valuable technology companies and dozens of rags-to-riches entrepreneur tales in recent years, has come to an end. A year after an abrupt turn in investor confidence in the growth and profit potential of Chinese tech startups, venture-capital fundraising in the world’s second-largest economy is on pace to touch its lowest level since 2013.

