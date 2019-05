... with some, such as JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic claiming that as a result of this delayed response, it was only a matter of time before the "bulls on the sidelines" capitulated, and rushed to buy stocks, and as a result, Kolanovic told CNBC one month ago that "the S&P could soar to 3,000 as soon as May."

