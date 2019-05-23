Ooops! That Furin' Government Meddling In 2016 Election Was British Intel Services

“The article states that Steele’s information was rapidly briefed up the chain to multiple high-level British government officials, including MI5 Director General Andrew Parker and MI6 Chief Alex Younger,” stated Nunes in the letter. “The claims asserted in the Telegraph article, if true raise important questions about the potential role foreign government officials may have played in spreading the dossier’s false allegations and what actions they may have taken in response to the allegations.”

https://saraacarter.com/nunes-wants-trump-to-question-theresa-may-about-her-spy-agencies-role-in-steele-dossier/