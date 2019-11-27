Ooops! The Red Ponzi's Got A $20 Trillion Problem---Half Of Its Banks Fail The Stress Test

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, November 27th, 2019

As we further explained, the reason why so many (for now) smaller Chinese banks have found themselves either getting bailed out or hit by bank runs, is that in a time when China's interbank/repo rates have surged amid growing counterparty concerns, increasingly more banks have been forced to rely almost entirely on deposits to fund themselves, forcing them to hike their deposit rates to keep their funding levels stable.

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/20-trillion-problem-more-half-chinas-banks-fail-pboc-stress-test

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.