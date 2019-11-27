Ooops! The Red Ponzi's Got A $20 Trillion Problem---Half Of Its Banks Fail The Stress Test

As we further explained, the reason why so many (for now) smaller Chinese banks have found themselves either getting bailed out or hit by bank runs, is that in a time when China's interbank/repo rates have surged amid growing counterparty concerns, increasingly more banks have been forced to rely almost entirely on deposits to fund themselves, forcing them to hike their deposit rates to keep their funding levels stable.

https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/20-trillion-problem-more-half-chinas-banks-fail-pboc-stress-test