Ooops! Too Later For Medicare For All---Medicare For Some Will BK In 7 Years

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, April 23rd, 2019

Ever now and then we get a vivid reminder that America's biggest threat are not a handful of Facebook ads bought by the KGB, nor Iran's already brittle regime, nor Venezuela's hyperinflating basket case of an economy, but over $100 trillion in unfunded future liabilities. Today was one such day, because that's when the board of trustees for Social Security and Medicare reported that Medicare’s hospital insurance fund - also known as Medicare Part A - will be depleted in 2026, while Social Security program costs would exceed total income in 2020, for the first time since 1982.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-04-22/dont-tell-bernie-medicares-hospital-fund-will-run-out-money-seven-years

