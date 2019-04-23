Ooops! Too Later For Medicare For All---Medicare For Some Will BK In 7 Years

Ever now and then we get a vivid reminder that America's biggest threat are not a handful of Facebook ads bought by the KGB, nor Iran's already brittle regime, nor Venezuela's hyperinflating basket case of an economy, but over $100 trillion in unfunded future liabilities. Today was one such day, because that's when the board of trustees for Social Security and Medicare reported that Medicare’s hospital insurance fund - also known as Medicare Part A - will be depleted in 2026, while Social Security program costs would exceed total income in 2020, for the first time since 1982.

