In 2017 it enjoyed a boom in popularity after one of US President Donald Trump's advisors used the term "alternative facts", a phrase used in the book.

In Britain, sales that year increased by an eye-popping 165 percent, publisher Penguin Books told AFP. The novel also saw a marked increase in purchases in 2013, after the revelations of mass state spying by US whistleblower Edward Snowden.

