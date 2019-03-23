PC Gone Berserk: The Coming Demise Of A Racket Called Higher Education

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, March 23rd, 2019

Most wondrous of all has been the failure of college presidents, deans, trustees, and faculty chairs to assert their authority and do the right thing — namely, take a stand against the arrant muzzling of free expression by campus Stalinists. Their craven passivity is a symptom of what future historians will identify as the epic institutional collapse of higher education, which first made itself into an industry like any other moneygrubbing business, and then became a titanic racketeering operation. And now it is all coming to grief.

 

 

 

 

 

 

http://kunstler.com/clusterfuck-nation/coercion-meets-its-match/

