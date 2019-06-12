Peak IPO Insanity: The Moment When Fake Meat (BYND) Hit A $11 Billion Market Cap

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, June 12th, 2019

This was the minute that the shares of Beyond Meat [BYND] hit for a moment $186.43, giving this company a market capitalization of about $11 billion, billion with a B. This is not some monolithic monopolistic iconic corporation. It’s a small maker of fake-meat hamburgers and hotdogs with just $40 million in sales and $6.6 million in losses last quarter after 10 years in business – just small-company stuff. And it’s competing with a gaggle of other fake-meat hamburger makers.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://wolfstreet.com/2019/06/10/was-this-the-very-minute-of-peak-insanity-in-ipo-stocks/

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.