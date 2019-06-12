Peak IPO Insanity: The Moment When Fake Meat (BYND) Hit A $11 Billion Market Cap

This was the minute that the shares of Beyond Meat [BYND] hit for a moment $186.43, giving this company a market capitalization of about $11 billion, billion with a B. This is not some monolithic monopolistic iconic corporation. It’s a small maker of fake-meat hamburgers and hotdogs with just $40 million in sales and $6.6 million in losses last quarter after 10 years in business – just small-company stuff. And it’s competing with a gaggle of other fake-meat hamburger makers.

https://wolfstreet.com/2019/06/10/was-this-the-very-minute-of-peak-insanity-in-ipo-stocks/