Pentagon Papers 2.0---Vietnam Lies In The Hindu Kush

The Pentagon cannot be pleased with the Washington Post today. That’s because the Post has just disclosed a mountain of previously secret documentary evidence within the military showing that the Pentagon has been intentionally lying for years about the “progress” that it was making with its forever war in Afghanistan. While the Pentagon has been publicly assuring the American people that its war has been going swimmingly well, the truth is that it’s been the exact opposite.

