Bulls are walking a tight rope here. There are smoldering fires burning everywhere. Almost too many to list, all of which have the potential to unleash a major forest fire. Europe data is getting more lousy by the minute, as is Asia’s. European bank levels are freaking everyone out, and we look one bank shoe drop away from a major support break.

German ZEW Index

https://northmantrader.com/2019/08/13/tight-rope/