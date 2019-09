Neither China nor the U.S. want to be blamed by the rest of world for escalating the trade war and damaging the world economy,” said Zhou Xiaoming, a former commerce ministry official and diplomat. “But the talks don’t mean the two sides will inch closer or that their stances soften.”

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-09-05/china-u-s-to-hold-trade-talks-in-washington-in-early-october