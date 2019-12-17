Pippi Longnagging, TIME's Tiresome Truant Of The Year, Can Go Pound Sand!

Clearly Greta Thunberg is being exploited by her cynical puppetmasters, but equally clearly she’s a tiresome, bizarre Marxist scold whose exploitation of the hapless dummies who buy into the climate change hoax is part of what is an increasingly violent plot to undermine capitalism and freedom. Recently, the cretins at TIME, which shockingly still exists in 2019, named her “Person of the Year.” That’s appropriate, since 2019 has been a very annoying year.

https://straightlinelogic.com/2019/12/16/times-commie-nag-of-the-year-can-go-pound-sand-by-kurt-schlichter/