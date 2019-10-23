Pocahontas Is Running Out of Fake Money to Pay for Her Free Stuff

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019

The latest idea that Warren wants to finance with her wealth tax is an $800 billion plan to spend more on public schools, which includes grants for schools with low-income and disabled students, as well as $50 billion for school infrastructure. The plan follows a $1.25 trillion plan to make public college tuition free and cancel a substantial amount of student debt, as well as a $700 billion plan to fund child care.

(Warren previously wanted to pay for a $100 billion opioid plan, a $7 billion small business fund, and a $20 billion "election security" plan with the tax as well; she now says they will be paid for with additional taxation of inheritance. She's not even the Democratic nominee, much less president, and already she is exhausting her supply of imaginary tax revenue.)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://reason.com/2019/10/22/elizabeth-warren-is-running-out-of-fake-money-to-pay-for-her-terrible-ideas/

 

