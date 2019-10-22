Pocahontas To Taxpayers: Another $800 Billion, Please!

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019

.....her proposed wealth tax, which she claims will raise $2.75 trillion over 10 years. If you believe that, you probably don’t have a good tax lawyer or accountant. The Senator nonetheless says this wealth windfall will finance her $1.07 trillion universal child-care plan, $610 billion for free college tuition, her plan to cancel $640 billion in student debt and now $800 billion for K-12 education. This will be the hardest working wealth tax in history.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.wsj.com/articles/another-800-billion-please-11571698086?mod=hp_opin_pos_3

 

