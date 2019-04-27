Post-Mueller Time: Blowback Is A Hard Mistress

In this universe of paradox, inequity, ironies, and fake-outs one strange actuality stands above the rest these days: that the much-reviled President Trump was on the right side of RussiaGate, and the enormous mob of America’s Thinking Class was on the wrong side — and by such a shocking margin of error that they remain in a horrified fugue of outrage and reprisal, apparently unaware that consequences await.

https://straightlinelogic.com/2019/04/26/blowback-is-a-harsh-mistress-by-james-howard-kunstler/