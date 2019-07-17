President Eisenhower's Worst Nightmare: Massive Defense Contractors Extracting $50 Billion Per Year From Uncle Sam

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, July 17th, 2019

When, in his farewell address in 1961, President Dwight D. Eisenhower warned of the dangers of the “unwarranted influence” wielded by the “military-industrial complex,” he could never have dreamed of an arms-making corporation of the size and political clout of Lockheed Martin. In a good year, it now receives up to $50 billion in government contracts, a sum larger than the operating budget of the State Department. And now it’s about to have company.

 

 

 

 

https://original.antiwar.com/william-d-hartung/2019/07/16/eisenhowers-worst-nightmare/

 

