Probably Nothin'! Mass Public Unrest In France, Spain, Algeria, Iraq, Lebanon, Egypt, Hong Kong, Venezuela, Chile, Ecuador And Bolivia

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, October 28th, 2019

e global backdrop remains of slowing growth, increased financial vulnerability in places, and yet an institutional architecture that is either in denial or has no firm idea of what policy mix to use to stop this happening. And, crucially, global populations that are not content to just sit and wait for something better to turn up eventually.

Indeed, consider that we now have mass public unrest (on and off) in: France, Spain, and that 24% AfD vote in Germany, and Brexit in the UK; Algeria; Iraq: Lebanon; Egypt; Russia; Hong Kong; Venezuela; Chile; Ecuador; and Bolivia. Plus deepening polarisation in the US – and one could add the middle-class disruption of Extinction Rebellion in Australia, Canada, and others.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/we-now-have-mass-public-unrest-france-spain-algeria-iraq-lebanon-egypt-hong-kong

 

