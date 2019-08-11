Probably Nothing! Denmark Bank Offering Negative 0.5% Mortgages

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, August 11th, 2019

Well for Denmark, the future is now, because three years later and with over $15 trillion in negative-yielding debt around the world, Denmark's third largest bank is now offering borrowers mortgages at a negative interest rate, effectively paying its customers to borrow money for a house purchase. Jyske Bank said this week that customers would now be able to take out a 10-year fixed-rate mortgage with an interest rate of -0.5%, meaning customers will pay back less than the amount they borrowed, or precisely what we said would happen in our 2016 preview of the dystopian future.

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-08-10/denmarks-3rd-largest-bank-now-paying-people-take-out-mortgage

 

