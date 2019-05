When graphed, as those projections occasionally are, the erroneous forecasts stick out from the observed reality like the spiky outer armor of hedgehogs. The projection errors of various central banks have thereby given rise to an entirely new derisive class of graphs – I give you the Hedgehog graphs of the Fed, The ECB and the Swedish Riksbank.

https://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=318836&preview_id=318836&preview_nonce=fc54176c64&preview=true