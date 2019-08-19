Pssst. The Trade War Is Over, But Don't Tell The Donald He Didn't Win So Much We Can't Stand It!

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, August 19th, 2019

What the current administration fails to realize is that China is not operating from short-term political-cycle driven game plan. Their goal is very different......:China is playing a very long game. Short-term economic pain can be met with ever-increasing levels of government stimulus. The U.S. has no such mechanism currently, but explains why both Trump and Vice-President Pence have been suggesting the Fed restarts QE and cuts rates by 1%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

