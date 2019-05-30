Pusillanimous Powell Channels Bernanke: “Subprime Debt Is Contained”

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, May 30th, 2019

Combined, there is about $1.15 trillion in outstanding U.S. leveraged loans (this is effectively “subprime” corporate debt) — a record that is double the level five years ago — and, as noted, these loans increasingly are being made with less protection for lenders and investors. Just to put this into some context, the amount of sub-prime mortgages peaked slightly above $600 billion or about 50% less than the current leveraged loan market.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

