Pusillanimous Powell's Pivot: Fed Blowing The Biggest Bubble Ever Just To Extend The Expansion

Many have wondered if the Fed is ignorant to the problems their policy prescriptions cause, or if they've just resigned to walking society down the path to destruction knowingly. It increasingly looks like the latter. Indeed, the Fed may very well understand that its "lower for longer" policy is leading the economy and global markets straight into disaster. However, as the same time, the central bank - feeling trapped after 10 years of unprecedented stimulus which if undone would result in a historic crash - is backed into a corner and has no choice but to accept this growing risk, as the world's punch drunk central bankers continue to try at all costs to keep the bloated economic "expansion" going.

