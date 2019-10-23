Putin-Erdogan Breakthrough---Peace Breaking Out In Syria

Russia agreed to help Turkey drive out Kurdish militias from a “safe zone” in northeastern Syria, highlighting Moscow’s flourishing ties with a NATO member and a rebalance of power in war-torn Syria as U.S. troops leave......Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would suspend military action for nearly six days against Kurds who his government views as a terrorist threat to let them evacuate the area.....The new accord with Russia covers the other three-quarters, according to Mr. Erdogan. After the truce ends, Russia and Turkey will patrol the border strip with a depth of 6.2 miles but won’t enter the Kurdish-held town of Qamishli, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, where the Assad regime has established a presence.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/erdogan-seeks-putins-support-to-carve-out-syrian-buffer-zone-11571737838?mod=hp_lista_pos1