The global economy’s sharp loss of speed through 2018 has left the pace of expansion the weakest since the global financial crisis a decade ago, according to Bloomberg Economics. Its new GDP tracker puts world growth at 2.1 percent on a quarter-on-quarter annualized basis, down from about 4 percent in the middle of last year.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-03-11/global-economy-hits-its-weakest-spell-since-financial-crisis