Q2 Flow-Of-Funds: The Financial Bubble Inflation Keeps On Inflating

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, September 29th, 2019

Considering recent “repo” market tumult, let’s take a deeper-than-usual dive into the Z.1 category, “Federal Funds and Securities Repurchase Agreements” (aka “repo”). “Repo” Liabilities jumped $239 billion (nominal) during the quarter, or 24% annualized. This pushed growth over the past three quarters to $710 billion, or 27% annualized. This was the largest nine-month growth since the first three quarters of 2006. At $4.280 TN, “repo” ended June at the highest level since Q3 2008.

 

 

 

 

 

 

http://creditbubblebulletin.blogspot.com/2019/09/weekly-commentary-q2-2019-z1-and-repos.html

 

 

