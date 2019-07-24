Questions for Mueller Show Which Show Why RussiaGate Was Always A Hoax

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, July 24th, 2019

Mueller claimed to have established that the Russian government conducted “a sweeping and systematic” interference campaign in order to elect Trump, yet the contents of his report don’t support that allegation. The Mueller report repeatedly excludes countervailing information in order to suggest, misleadingly, that the Trump campaign had suspect “links” and “ties” to people connected with Russia. And Mueller and other intelligence officials involved in the Russia probe made questionable investigative decisions that are worthy of scrutiny. To address these issues, here are some questions that Mueller could be asked.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.thenation.com/article/questions-mueller-russiagate/

 

