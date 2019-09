The Trump administration has proposed a tariff of up to 100% on $25 billion in European items. Romano, Parmesan, provolone and Gouda are all on the list. But it's not just cheese. The tariff is proposed to hit a variety of items that pair well with cheese, as well -- like wines and meats, olive oil, olives and pasta.

