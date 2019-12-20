Rand Paul: Why I Voted Against The Latest Defense Budget

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, December 20th, 2019

First, we need to ask ourselves whether borrowing billions of dollars, year after year, to fuel our appetite for more military spending is a wise policy...As I’ve reminded my colleagues often, Admiral Mullen, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the national debt was our greatest national security threat. His exact wording was “[t]he most significant threat to our national security is our debt.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/rand-paul-why-i-voted-against-the-latest-defense-budget/

